Gladstone Power Station apprentices Samara Todd, Cody Guymer, David Lockwood, Alexander McLeod and Jordan Long.
400+ apply for power station apprenticeships

Nick Gibbs
24th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
Five new electrical and mechanical apprentices have started at the Gladstone Power Station.

GPS received more than 400 applications for apprentice positions, and a spokesman said it was quite an achievement for the five to be chosen from such a large pool.

Samara Todd, Cody Guymer, David Lockwood, Alexander McLeod and Jordan Long have joined 13 other apprentices at the power station, taking the total number to 18.

GPS also announced the Mechanical Engineering Scholarship Award winner for 2020.

Atticus Plath is an OP1 student from Tannum Sands High School, enrolled to study a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) at the University of Queensland.

NRG Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Study scholarships are advertised through the university and local papers once a year.

gladstone apprenticeships gladstone power station
Gladstone Observer

