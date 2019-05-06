New app delivering medication to your front door

The new app Tonic brings Gladstone residents prescription and over-the-counter medication straight to their front door.

The new app Tonic brings Gladstone residents prescription and over-the-counter medication straight to their front door. Contributed

EVER been stuck in bed sick wishing someone could bring your medication to you instead of having to go to the chemist? Then the new app Tonic is something you need.

The delivery service app allows Gladstone residents to order prescription or over-the-counter medication from their phone for a standard delivery charge of $5.

Tonic co-founder Adam Gilmore said the expansion to Gladstone followed successful trials in Brisbane where thousands of people used the service since its launch last year. He said pharmacies across Gladstone have started to embrace the app.

"People can have a special relationship with their pharmacist, and we respect that, but sometimes when you're sick or if you can't get to the chemist you need an alternative,” Mr Gilmore said.

"A pharmacist does a phone consult before dispensing the medication and the feedback we receive is that mums particularly like it because if they have a sick child, or worse, they're not well, they don't need to take everyone out to get the medicine they need.”

Tonic has also started a partnership with House Call Doctor so after-hours home-visiting doctors can use the app for writing prescriptions.

"For doctors it gives them peace of mind that the patient will get their medication and for patients it means they don't have to leave their sick bed,” Mr Gilmore said.

"Coming into the winter flu season we're told if we're sick to stay home and not spread it.

"Tonic means you can get the flu tablets, throat gargle and any other medication you need delivered.”

The app has also been popular among older users due to its script repeat reminder function.

"It means they never run short on the medication they need and that is one less thing for them and their carers to worry about,” Mr Gilmore said.

Tonic is available on the Google Play or App Store