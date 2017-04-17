New airport link among projects to transform roads network

Gladstone's roads could look very different in the future.

A NEW link to the airport and an Agnes Water bypass could be some of the major changes to the region's road network in the future.

The projects were flagged in the Gladstone Region Strategic Transport Model, which was presented to Gladstone Regional Council last week.

There are 25 future projects mentioned by the Department of Main Roads and Transport for here.

Although none have specific funding or timelines allocated, the projects make interesting reading.

Most have been classified under "do something”, meaning no funding has been committed but they're considered as possible future network inclusions.

An extension of Kirkwood Rd, along with an extension of Emmadale Dve in New Auckland, are "already committed and are highly expected to be in place by 2031”, according to the TMR report.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said having a plan like this was "critically important” for the region.

"It's about taking steps to ensure that when all of our days are done and we leave the council chamber that we've left a legacy... for the future,” he said.

"As the industrial capital of Australia, we're going to continue to grow and whilst we have a current slowdown at the moment, there is every likelihood that there will be, sometimes rapid and sometimes slow expansion of our port facilities.”

The much-talked about Port Access Rd extension is on the strategic plan and is something the deputy mayor says is vital to take pressure of local roads.

The duplication of Philip St, mentioned in the plan, is particularly important for the council as it would allow a proposed community hub to be built.

The Federal Government has committed $20million, along with $5million from Gladstone Regional Council and $3 million from the Gladstone Foundation to go towards the construction of the Philip St road expansion and community precinct.

Making a more direct and quicker connection between Gladstone and Agnes Water is something else Cr Trevor would like to see. "It's important that we create a new access point to Agnes Water so that we have less than a one-hour drive to our next seaside suburb south of Gladstone city,” he said.

A second ring road, other than Kirkwood Rd, was something which Cr Trevor said would be important.

Projects

Duplication of Philip St in two lanes section (Reef St - Waterson St)

Construction of new bridge over Boyne River for the Pioneer Dve connection from Boyne Island Rd to Tannum Sands Rd

New access to the airport located at the Penda Ave/Dawson Hwy roundabout with extension of Shaw St to Olsen Ave

Duplication of Dawson Hwy past Kirkwood Rd to Bruce Hwy

Gladstone Port Access Road Extension (stages 2-3, general traffic route)