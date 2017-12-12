New airport cafe offers affordable eats

TAKING OFF: Head cook at the recently opened The Jet Bar, Christie Nunn displays the café's extensive menu with breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

TAKING OFF: Head cook at the recently opened The Jet Bar, Christie Nunn displays the café's extensive menu with breakfast, brunch and lunch options. Mike Richards

THE owner of Gladstone's newest cafe hopes to capitalise on the one hour free parking now available at Gladstone Airport.

The Jet Bar's Shaun Cooper said the free parking meant he could offer an alternative venue for local residents to come for a coffee, especially for families with young children who love watching planes take off.

The Jet Bar opened last Thursday in the airport arrivals lounge and Mr Cooper said it had received a positive response from customers.

"We had some very good feedback from local residents, everyone was very satisfied with the new menu, and with being given a second option at the airport,” he said.

The new menu includes items like chicken strips, stuffed mushrooms, arancini balls and pizzas, which have proved especially popular so far.

"If someone wants to come in and say they'd like to try a coffee out, we'd be more than happy to do two for the price of one, just so people can try it and see if they like it, as it's a different blend,” Mr Cooper said.

Mr Cooper said he wants to offer an affordable product for visitors to the region and locals alike.

"We understand Gladstone's in a difficult time at the moment, so we've been very realistic with (prices). We try to create an atmosphere where people can have something to eat and drink without walking out broke,” he said.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive officer Peter Friel said it was "wonderful” to have a business back in the space which had been empty for over six months.

"I've already been up there to try the coffee and cheesecake which was absolutely fantastic - the best cheesecake I've had in a long time,” he said.

"It's good to see more services becoming available to our passengers and to the Gladstone public.

"The Jet Bar is a local company, not a franchise, they've invested heavily in this so we really hope the local people support them.”

A Calliope resident, this is Mr Cooper's first venture into hospitality after spending more than 20 years working in the mining industry.