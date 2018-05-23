New agreement could be way forward for troubled Show

The Gladstone Show Society Speedway event at the Gladstone Showgrounds November 8, 2014. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

DOUBTS and differences of opinion have threatened the future of the Gladstone Show, but an agreement signed on Friday may signal the beginning of a new era for the showgrounds.

Show Society president, Noel Reddacliff said the decision to work with Community Education and Economic Development Assoc (CEEDA) would create a redevelopment plan for the showgrounds and a five-year plan to ensure the ongoing success of the complex.

The Show Society are the trustees of the ground but their economic viability was put into question recently when Gladstone Regional Council denied them a $15,000 grant due to a failure to acquit last year's funds.

"The Show Society recognises the need for change,” Mr Reddacliff said.

"We are prepared to work with the community through CEEDA to ensure complete and open dialogue with all stakeholders, including the council, sporting and community groups, state and federal representatives and most importantly the community.”

Mr Reddacliff said the Show Society wrote to the council in June last year detailing a desire to work closely with them to formulate forward thinking an innovative projects and events to provide income for the city and local businesses.

He said a request to provide $50,000 to assist with planning and scoping has gone unanswered.

"So far, all we have received is a refusal to provide assistance for the 2018 show,” he said.

"There has been no further contact from council until, yet again, we read in the paper that council have an issue with us.

"It is extremely disappointing to read that councillors have accused the Show Society of denying access to the hockey players to park off street.

"In fact we did make the showgrounds available for cars to enter the showgrounds via Tank Street entrance because of concerns about traffic turning sharply off Dawson Highway.

"The showgrounds gates are always open off Tank Street and we welcome the hockey players to use this facility.”

The agreement signed last week is an undertaking for CEEDA to work with the Show Society to develop the showgrounds to add value to Gladstone's social, sporting and recreational diversity.

Chairman, Graeme McVean said CEEDA would take the emotion out of the situation and consult with the public and all stakeholders about the best possible use of the public space.

"What we are planning, a couple of months plan after initial meetings with council and the state government, hockey people and all stakeholders, is to have a public open day where we can sit down and talk about what we think our plans are,” he said.

CEEDA was formed five years ago by Dr Kay Thomas and Mr McVean to promote Gladstone and Central Queensland business enterprises.

The not-for-profit organisation is currently working with the Federal Government and regional councils on nine major projects.

"Our involvement with the Gladstone Show Society is yet another exciting step forward in our quest to improve what the region has to offer,” Dr Thomas said.