'New adventure': Team RSPCA reveals plans for future

NEW BEGINNINGS: Team Gladstone RSPCA will become Gladstone PAWS with the help of Debra Jaenke, Astrid Allison, Nicole Allison, Tammy Driessen and Teoni Stephens, pictured with rescue dog Jiggles. Jessica Perkins

TEAM RSPCA Gladstone has announced it will go independent and relaunch as Gladstone PAWS in coming weeks.

Gladstone Pets, Adoptions, Welfare and Services will deliver a range of services to the region, including rehoming animals and a desexing subsidy.

Team RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said the past few weeks had been hard after Gladstone Animal Rescue Group received the tender from Gladstone Regional Council for animal welfare services.

"I guess this past month we've really been kicked down and it's definitely been tough but the support we have received and the kind words have been amazing,” she said.

"We've decided to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and move on to a new adventure with those of us who are keen to give it a go.”

Coordinators and volunteers from Team RSPCA Gladstone will form Gladstone PAWS.

Ms Allison said there was still work to be done before the new group could be officially launched.

She said they were seeking sponsorship for the new organisation.

Ms Allison said the focus of the new group would be on delivering a desexing subsidy.

"It's been in the pipeline for a while and it's about time something significant happened in that space here,” she said.

"At the end of the day, one female dog that gets desexed is a generation of animals saved.”

Ms Allison said she hoped other services will include a seniors program, which will offer pet rehoming for those moving into aged care, and a crisis care program, which will provide short term accommodation for pets who need temporary care and a pet surrender portal.

The team hopes to officially launch Gladstone PAWS on social media next month.

"We hope that (people) can continue supporting us into the future and coming along on our new adventure,” Ms Allison said.