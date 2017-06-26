Pathway had pedestrians 'walking in front of traffic'

The confusing pathway for pedestrians has been removed at Toolooa St, Gladstone.

THE confusing brick pathway between the stores at Toolooa St is no more.

What appeared to be a pedestrian crossing was in fact a brick pathway for pedestrians to use, where pedestrians had to give way to motor vehicles.

The misleading pathway was removed late last week and Gladstone Regional Council spokesperson said there was often confusion between motorists and pedestrians as to who had right of way.

"Works were identified ... and (saw) removal of the confusing pavement markings indicating a pedestrian crossing exit where there is not," council spokesperson said.

The old pedestrian crossing on Toolooa St looked too much like a pedestrian crossing. Campbell Gellie

The concrete pavers were laid in two colours, white and burgundy, which council said gave pedestrians and motorists the false impression that it was a zebra crossing.

"Vehicles were stopping suddenly to allow pedestrians to cross at Toolooa St as the drivers were not aware of the 'pedestrians give way to traffic' signs," a council spokesperson said.

"Pedestrians were walking out in front of on-coming traffic, utilising this crossing as a zebra crossing."

The misleading brick pathway has been covered with a strip of asphalt, attempting to cancel out any future confusion.

"This crossing was always intended to be one whereby pedestrians give way to traffic and the removal of the pavers clearly establishes this," council said.