New $70k machine to bring better care at Gladstone Hospital

TECH-SAVVY: Dr Hamid Raoof, Dr Craig Kennedy and Dr Tony Eidan try out the ultrasound machine in Gladstone Hospital operating theatre.

TECH-SAVVY: Dr Hamid Raoof, Dr Craig Kennedy and Dr Tony Eidan try out the ultrasound machine in Gladstone Hospital operating theatre.

A NEW state-of-the-art machine at Gladstone Hospital will reduce waiting times and give patients a higher level of care.

A $70,000 ultrasound machine has been purchased for the Operating Theatre and High Dependency Unit, using funds donated by Gladstone LNG.

Director of anaesthetics Dr Tony Eidan worked hard to secure the machine and said it would be of huge benefit to patients.

It will be used for a number of procedures, including securing vascular access, arterial lines, nerve blocks for pain relief and locating foreign objects.

"In the past we borrowed an ultrasound machine from the Emergency Department and that would delay services and could lead to long waits," Dr Eidan said.

"Now we'll be able to increase productivity and improve patients' safety and satisfaction and it will help us do more procedures."

It will also do echo cardiographs on critically unwell patients in the High Dependency Unit.

"Theatre staff are all very excited to have this new machinery arrive this week and thankyou to our industry partners for enabling this purchase," Dr Eidan said.