New $1.8m fire truck for Gladstone station

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher welcomed the delivery of a new $1.8 million fire truck to ensure firefighting personnel can continue to provide a world-class service.

Mr Butcher said the combined aerial pumping appliance (CAPA) was part of the Queensland Government’s commitment to deliver state-of-the-art equipment to local firefighters.

He said the government had invested $50 million in upgrading the QFES fleet.

“More than 500 firefighting trucks have been replaced by the Palaszczuk Government over the last four years for the Fire and Rescue and rural fleets,” Mr Butcher said.

“The CAPA will replace the station’s Telescopic Aerial Appliance (TAP) and enhance aerial rescue capability, which is crucial considering the increase in medium density high-rise residential buildings in the area.

“In addition to firefighting and aerial rescue, the new firetruck will support technical rescues, chemical and hazardous incidents and road crash rescues.”

Last Friday, 13 QFES members were represented with National Medals and Clasps, Diligent and Ethical Service Clasps and QFES Medals and Clasps at a ceremony.

Mr Butcher said he was thrilled to see staff recognised for their long service and commitment.

“This is an important recognition of the staff who dedicate their lives to serve and protect their local communities,” he said.

“Each of the medal recipients has given extraordinary service that goes above and beyond the normal expectations of volunteers and employees.”