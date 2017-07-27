$18.5m silos create faster grains delivery to Gladstone's port

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has recorded a record amount of tonnages for the 2015-16 year.

THE speed of grains arriving at Gladstone Port Terminal is set to get faster with an $18.5 million state-of-the-art silo in the state's west another step closer.

GrainCorp is moving forward with plans to build a new grain silo project on a 47ha site at the Central Queensland Inland Port near Emerald.

Describing it as their "flagship site", GrainCorp's regional Queensland manager Brad Foster said it was a "benchmark future investment".

The new site, expected to take 18 months to build, will feature six bunkers and a 1000-tonne per hour rail loading facility.

"The facility will deliver at least a $5/tonne rail saving benefit to Queensland growers from a 25% reduction in train cycle time to Gladstone Port Terminal," Mr Foster said.

"It will secure at least 100,000 tonnes per year on rail from local roads."

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said the Gladstone facility was capable of servicing the new grain silos once built.

Last year GPC shipped 272,0008 tonnes of grain, in comparison, 735,875 tonnes of coal was shipped from Gladstone's Port.

"GPC is continually working with the government, industry and the community to explore trade opportunities in its three port precincts," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"(We) look forward to working with the (grains) proponents to increase exports through the port."

Funding from the Queensland Government allowed GrainCorp to go ahead with its project.

AgForce Grains president Wayne Newton said the project would create local jobs, secure the viability of the agricultural rail network in Queensland, reduce transport costs for grain growers and take thousands of trucks off regional roads.

"AgForce has been calling on the Queensland Government to invest in rail infrastructure to support the grain industry and the $2.6million funding for a new rail siding at Yamala will unlock an additional $18.5 million investment from Grain Corp," Mr Newton said.

"This now means a new grain facility can go ahead with 180,000 tonnes of storage capacity, the ability to handle longer trains both now and into the future, and faster train cycling times to Gladstone."

Mr Newton said while the announcement was a positive first step, more needed to be done to improve grain rail infrastructure in central and southern Queensland.

He said the Moura rail link damaged during flooding in 2011 still needed repair work.

"Grain growers warmly welcome the $2.6 million announced today for the new rail siding at Yamala, but more rail infrastructure investment is needed to ensure Queensland doesn't fall behind other states on supply chain costs so we can capitalise on export opportunities."