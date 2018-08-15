Menu
Life Saver: Capricorn First Aid Provider, Brian Ellingsen showing off some of the equipment and life saving techniques used on Monday night trainings.
News

Never too old or too young to learn lifesaving skills

Glen Porteous
by
15th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

NEVER too old or too young to learn lifesaving skills was the message Capricorn First Aid Provider Brian Ellingsen wanted to get out to the Gladstone community.

Brian was a strong advocate for anyone in the community to come down and learn emergency first aid.

"We are calling for volunteers and if they don't have a first aid certificate we will help train them at the cheapest price can provide," Brian said

"The more people who know first aid the better it is for the community and we hire out our services to a variety of social functions.

Brian has a well worn path of first aid training himself since he was 15 years old and spent 16 years in the then Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade working eventually to become an Advance Paramedic.

CFAP supplies first aid services to sporting bodies, shows and community events.

It is a voluntary organisation of both adults members 18 years and over, cadets, children 14 to 18 years old and juniors 8 to 13 years old.

They do training every Monday night from 7pm to 9pm at the Girl Guides Hut, Dawson Highway.

"Be prepared to learn because it's an important life skill to know and you never forget it," Brian said.

"Learn first aid and especially CPR because it could be a loved one or someone you know who might need it some day."

Anyone interested to join CFAP can call Brian on 0414 630 745 or email bel13218@bigpond.net.au

Gladstone Observer

