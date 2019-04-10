'Never takes a break': A call to arms for donations

PEOPLE are urged to roll up their sleeves and donate blood these Easter holidays due to a low number of appointments from donors.

The Gladstone Donor Centre still needs 140 extra donors to bolster supplies for cancer and road trauma patients between April 15-27.

According to the Australian Red Cross Blood Service, a donation of blood from one person can save up to three lives.

Spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh said the Easter period was one of the most challenging times of the year to collect blood.

"The need for blood never takes a break yet we know that donor numbers are traditionally low at Easter,” Ms Smetioukh said.

She emphasised the short shelf life of donated blood.

"A component of blood called platelets has a shelf life of only five days, so it's important that blood is donated over and immediately after the Easter break,” she said.

"Cancer patients in particular rely upon platelets to help them through their chemotherapy treatments.”

One-third of blood donations go towards cancer and blood disease patients but there are 22 different medical treatments that can use donated blood.

These include patients being treated for anaemia, open heart surgery, burns and heart, stomach and kidney disease.

Patients undergoing orthopaedic procedures, such as fractures and joint replacements, and obstetrics also benefit from blood donations.

Donors can choose to donate their whole blood, plasma or platelets.

People interested in donating blood can find out eligibility requirements by phoning 1314 95 or visit donateblood .com.au.