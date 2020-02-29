Menu
The Calliope River and camping grounds.
Environment

‘Never seen before’: Dead fish found at Calliope River

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
A NUMBER of dead fish were spotted in the Calliope River last weekend.

Ashlee Whittaker and her partner were at the campgrounds on Sunday when she saw dead fish floating on the left side of the bridge and the right side of the banks as the tide was heading out.

She said she could count at least 10 dead fish and suspected too much freshwater might have been to blame.

“I’ve never seen it before so thought it was odd,” she said.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said council was made aware of the incident by the Department of Environment and Science, which said the fish were observed in the vicinity of the Bruce Highway.

“The Department has concluded the cause of the deaths is most likely attributed to significant freshwater flows associated with recent rainfall events and the subsequent impact on dissolved oxygen levels,” Cr Burnett said.

“It is expected most of the dead fish will be transported downstream or decompose naturally.”

