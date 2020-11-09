‘Never again’: Cannabis grower’s passionate promise

A WOMAN made a passionate promise to a Gladstone magistrate this morning while facing multiple drugs charges.

Samantha Jo Sharp, 29, pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs and possessing anything used in the commissioning of a crime.

The court heard that about 9.30pm on October 24, Gladstone police were called to a New Auckland residence in relation to another matter.

Upon entering the residence, police noted a strong smell of cannabis and a subsequent search uncovered a hydroponic drug set-up in a bathroom.

The equipment included a small tent housing three mature cannabis plants, which had been individually potted.

Police also found two bottles of fertiliser and ventilation pipes.

Sharp’s lawyer said it was not an overly complicated system and drug production was not something the mother-of-three wanted to continue with.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey took into consideration the fact Sharp had no previous history but he did issue a warning.

“Now you are on the police radar, you are a fool if you continue on that path,” Mr Manthey said.

Sharp responded: “Never again.”

She was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

