Regional Australia Podcast Network is due to launch in CQ later this year with the help of managers Zed Cole and Kristel Kelly and That's Not Canon Productions director Zane C Weber
Network to give voice to CQ podcasters

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
PODCASTING is an ever-growing medium, and by the end of the year, Central Queensland will have its own podcasting network.

Gladstone artist Kristel Kelly has teamed up with Zed Cole and Rachel Lonie to develop the Regional Australia Podcast Network.

“There were so many people interested in creating their own podcast,” Ms Kelly said.

With so many interested in podcasting, Kelly organised a workshop with Zane C Weber of That’s Not Canon Productions, a Brisbane-based podcast network.

“There was so much interest in that so we decided to create an independent network to bring everyone together and support them,” Kelly said.

Work is under way to develop the business plan for the network, and with funding from the Regional Arts Development Fund, Kelly was able to enlist the help of Weber.

Over the weekend, Kelly, Weber, Cole and Lonie brainstormed the network and what they needed to do to launch later this year.

Once launched, the network will give a voice to the region to share its stories.

radf grants regional australia podcast network
