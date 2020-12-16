Menu
Netflix show blasted for excessive nudity

by Jill Robinson, The Sun
16th Dec 2020 7:15 AM

 

Netflix show Tiny Pretty Things has been slammed for its "obscenely unnecessary sex scenes" by viewers.

The new young adult drama follows Neveah, an elite ballerina who is offered a coveted spot at Chicago's ballet academy - after its star pupil is pushed to her death from a rooftop.

Each episode sees Neveah - played by Kylie Jefferson - find out more and more dark secrets about the ballet school and her peers, but viewers have been left too distracted by the numerous sex scenes to concentrate on the mystery.

Tiny Pretty Things is raising eyebrows with its amount of nudity.
The series is based on the popular young adult novel by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra.

Reviews have been mixed from critics, with Decider advising Netflix users to "skip it".

However The Guardian wrote: "Overall, it's fun. A comic-book story with a grim modern edge if about right for our current headspace.

"You can fast-forward through the dance bits or the narrative bits as taste dictates and probably improve your viewing experience."

 

 

 

 

