Netball Gladstone no-go due to coronavirus danger

OUT OF REACH: The GNA has delayed the season start until after Easter. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

NETBALL: The Gladstone Netball Association has made the decision to delay the start of its season to after the Easter holidays.

GNA president Kacie Crawford said player welfare and health took precedence in the advent of the coronaviris world-wide pandemic.

At this stage the season will start on April 21.

“Once we started to discuss the risks to our members and their families, it was an unanimous decision to cancel grading,” Crawford said after a meeting was held on Monday night.

Grading games were supposed to start last night – the first of three.

Crawford said that these are the only games that will be lost ahead of the season start.

Once the danger of the disease spreading has passed – or at least it is hoped to have – the GNA will put into place heightened hygeine practices moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Curtis Coast Dolphins Netball Association committee have also made the decision on Tuesday to not proceed with the preseason matches.

This decision was based on information and recommendations from Netball Australia.

“At this point our season will start on Wednesday, April 22 depending on further communication regarding the virus and government procedures,” a CCDNA spokesperson said

Both associations will practice stringent hygeine measures.

“Over the next few weeks, we will work on some policies and procedures which we will implement to help us in providing the safest environment possible for our players and spectators,” Crawford said.

Netball was just one of several winter codes that have delayed their season starts.

SAFETY FIRST

Netball Queensland advises everyone to adhere to wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing, avoid touching eyes, mouth and nose, cover mouth when coughing and sneezing and if feeling unwell seek medical attention immediately.

