Netball coach wants her team to go one better in Bundaberg

CLASS OF CHANEL: Bri Hume, Jada Walker, Kaitlyn McAllister, Kasi Richardson, Katie Skinner, Hannah Overend, Imogen Collins, Jordan Porter and Isabella Zerner from Chanel College Gladstone and will play in the QISSN netball competition in Bundaberg. Matt Taylor GLA220319NETB

SWIMMING: Chanel College will send out a talented team to Bundaberg for the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival (QISSN) from from June 30-July 5.

Chanel College Gladstone sports program leader and netball netball coach Kylie Kickbusch said training has already begun and is keen to see improvement from last year.

"With a host of talent from local and regional representative teams, we are hoping to further improve on our performance in 2018 where we placed second in division three,” she said.

Kickbusch said Chanel College has produced a number of representative players such as Yasmin Ramsay who captained the Chanel College QISSN team in 2017 and now plays for Capricorn Claws.

Current Chanel College players Hannah Overend and Katie Skinner have also made the Capricornia team.

"Chanel College and indeed the whole community of Gladstone are behind the Chanel College QISSN netball team and looking forward to the team's success in 2019,” Kickbusch said.

The coach said Chanel College captain Imogen Collins will be one to look out for in Bundaberg.

"She shows great vision to gain intercepts in defence and deliver the ball in attack with speed and accuracy when on the court and reads the play exceptionally well,” Kickbusch said.

"She feeds the circle with speed and accuracy, is a great talker and leader on and off the court, loves to throw a good long ball from the centre third to the shooters.”