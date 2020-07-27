Neighbours TV stars and their plush properties

If there ever was a reason why you need good neighbours - it's this.

Neighbours alumni Margot Robbie and Russell Crowe have amassed property portfolios almost as impressive as their acting CVs.

Robbie, who starred as Donna Freedman on the long running soap from 2008 to 2011, has wisely invested her big Hollywood pay days into a diverse set of homes in both Australia and the US worth upwards of $15 million.

The 30-year-old Wolf of Wall Street actor owns three blue ribbon Los Angeles homes including a gated five-bedroom home in the sought-after neighbourhood of Hancock Park bought in 2017 and worth more than $4 million.

She also owns a property in the oft-romanticised Venice Beach, purchased last year for around $7.2 million featuring around-the-clock security and three separate dwellings.

Her third LA purchase is a cottage in the Hollywood Hills worth around $1.5 million.

Queensland-born Robbie also bought two adjoining Gold Coast homes last year for her mother and sister for $2.5 million.

Filming of the 6000th episode of TV show 'Neighbours'. Actress Margot Robbie on the set.

Oscar winner Crowe, who played Ramsey Street's Kenny Larkin in 1987, alongside the likes of Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce, boasts Australian property holdings worth around $40 million. A large slice of that is his sprawling Nana Glen estate in northern NSW, which sits on around 400 hectares and has previously seen him nominated as one of the state's biggest private landowners.

Neighbours stars, Ian Smith (right) with Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Anne Charleston. Picture: Supplied

The jewel in Crowe's property crown is the stunning 1000 sqm Woolloomooloo Wharf penthouse he bought for $14.35 million in 2003, a Sydney apartment record at the time. It consists of four apartments, has a 35m marina berth and seven car spots. He has previously turned down offers of $25 million for the exclusive abode.

Actor Jason Donovan with Russell Crowe in Neighbours in 1987.

Fellow ex-Neighbours star Liam Hemsworth has also begun to leave his mark on the property world of northern NSW. Hemsworth played the role of Josh Taylor on Neighbours in 2007 and 2008. Late last year he settled on the $4.25 million Cactus Cottage in the Byron Bay area, not far from where his brother Chris lives in a brand new $20 million mansion.

A company linked to the brothers bought a Suffolk Park address for $4.3 million in 2018. It is a home believed to purchased for their parents Craig and Leonie to live in.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth in Noosa. Picture: Instagram

A career start in Neighbours has also allowed Jason Donovan to own an enviable slice of property across the world. Charlene Robinson's former beau Scott Robinson has a $10 million mansion in the London's trendy west end suburb of Notting Hill, where he was photographed last year helping to extinguish an late night fire at his neighbours house in his underpants. Donovan sold his three-bedroom Bondi Beach pad with ocean views for $2.3 million in November last year. Donovan had hosted Minogue, Michael Hutchence and Johnny Depp among a swath of celebrities in the 1990s. Donovan sold that property to fund a purchase on the Spanish Holiday Isle of Mallorca.

From Soapies to the big time: Likeable Guy Pearce never forgot where he came from. Picture: Supplied

Guy Pearce is another former Neighbours actor who has properties holdings in several countries. The Memento actor, who was formerly known as Mike Young in Neighbours, owns a "run-down schoolhouse" outside of Ballarat, a four floor condo in West Hollywood and a house in the heart of Amsterdam where he spends most of his time.

NEIGHBOURS' STARS AND THEIR PLUSH HOMES

Kylie Minogue

Minogue owns a $29 million apartment in One Hyde Park, one of the world's most expensive buildings developed by Nick Candy, the husband of fellow Neighbours alumni Holly Valance.

She also still owns the two-bedroom terrace home in Armadale, Melbourne, that she bought for $185,000 in 1990 and that was now estimated to be worth $1.8 million.

One Hyde Park, located in Knightsbridge, is adjacent to Hyde Park and the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

A property in Armadale, Victoria owned by Kylie Minogue.

Delta Goodrem

College St Darlinghurst, NSW

Bought for $4.8m February 2019.

A paparazzi proof home in one of the city's most stylish apartment blockers overlooking Hyde Park.

'The Residence' overlooking Hyde Park on College Street in Darlinghurst, Sydney. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

The magnificent penthouses atop The Residence, Hyde Park.

Jason Donovan

Lives in a $10m mansion in Notting Hill Kensington.

Sold Bondi Beach pad for $2.2-2.3m in November 2019, to help fund the purchase of a property on the holiday island of Mallorca in Spain.

Singer actor Jason Donovan's former Bondi Beach pad. Picture: Supplied

Guy Pearce

A four-floor apartment in West Hollywood LA.

House in Amsterdam, next to Vondelpark in the heart of the city.

Liam Hemsworth

Cactus Cottage, Broken Head, NSW bought by CHLH Management Pty Ltd, off-market in September 2019, without any registered mortgage for $4.25m.

Suffolk Park, NSW, bought by Byron Bay 1st Management, for $4.3m in July 2018, Mooted to be home of Hemsworth's parents Craig and Leonie

Brother Chris also has a $20m mansion nearby.

The Hemsworth family have again expanded their Byron Bay property holdings. The recently single Liam Hemsworth seems set to be following in the footsteps of brother Chris with a home building project.

Russell Crowe

Could be one of NSW's biggest private landowners due to his properties at Nana Glen plus owns a penthouse at Woolloomooloo Wharf which he bought for $14.35m in 2003.

Ltd don't own any other property in NSW

His $10m Rose Bay mansion was transferred into his ex-wife Danielle Spencer's name in December 2017.

Aerial view of actor Russell Crowe's Nana Glen property west of Coffs Harbour. Picture: Scott Hornby.

Apartment complex at the Finger Wharf, Woolloomooloo in Sydney with the entire third floor purchased by actor Russell Crowe.

Danielle Spencer's Rose Bay home.

Margot Robbie

Five bedroom home in LA's Hancock Park bought for US$2.73m (A$3.9m) in January 2017.

Venice Beach complex bought for US$5m in August 2019 plus US$1m, 1000 sq ft, cottage in the Hollywood Hills,

Bought adjoining Gold Coast homes for her mother and sister for $2.5m in Feb 2019.

Margot Robbie's Hancock Park, Los Angeles home. Picture: Realtor

Natalie Bassingthwaighte

Sold Melbourne home in February 2020, family have moved to Byron Bay. It sold for $4m.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte’s former home in Brighton.

Natalie Imbruglia

Bought $1.3 Byron Bay home in July 2016.

Natalie Imbruglia's home in Byron Bay. Picture: Supplied

Natalie Imbruglia with her nephew Koa at Byron Bay.

Daniel MacPherson

Owns a one-bedder in Cronulla, worth around $600,000. He also owns at Queensland's Sunshine Beach where he has a two-level timber bolthole with ocean views that cost $2.15 million in 2010.

When stateside, MacPherson and wife Zoe Ventoura reside at coastal Santa Monica, just west of Hollywood.

Dan MacPherson's Cronulla pad. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as Neighbours TV stars and their plush properties