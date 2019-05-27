Neighbours graduate Luke Mitchell takes lead in The Code

From left, Phillipa Soo, Ato Essandoh, Dana Delany, Luke Mitchell , Anna Wood and Raffi Barsoumian star in the TV series The Code. Supplied by Channel 10.

Mark Schafer

A supporting role on the crime drama Blindspot helped to prepare Aussie actor Luke Mitchell for his first leading TV role in more ways than one. The Gold Coast native stars as Captain John 'Abe' Abraham in the legal drama The Code.

The new series is a look at the professional and personal lives of some of the US military's brightest legal minds in the courtroom, where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defence lawyer, an investigator and a Marine.

"I was working on Blindspot when they shot the pilot for this show,” Mitchell says.

"Then my role on Blindspot was coming to an end. It was quite a few months after pilot season but they'd decided to recast the two main roles. My manager sent me the script, I read it and I loved it.

"I borrowed some character clothes from Blindspot for the audition. I thought it best to be in a suit. It turned into a workshop and I was in there for 45 minutes playing around with these scenes.”

Mitchell, like many local actors, got his big break on Neighbours and went on to star on Home and Away as Romeo Smith before pursuing a career in the US.

After prominent roles in The Tomorrow People, Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. and Blindspot, he has finally made it to the top of the call sheet.

His character, Abe, is a third-generation Marine who is charming and full of bravado, pushing the buttons of his co-workers and bending the rules where he can.

"He's definitely the cocky one in the bunch,” he says. "He's an interesting character because his entire life was about becoming a Marine. He did that, got injured and couldn't fight anymore. I think he got lucky that he found something that allowed him to stay in the Marine Corps and channel his passion in a completely different way. He really excels in the courtroom ... I'm saying more words than I've ever said in my life.”

Even though Abe is no longer in active duty, Mitchell still wanted to look the part.

"I put on six kilos in six weeks... it added a physicality. He is a combat vet, so I wanted to feel capable.”

The Code is available to stream on 10 All Access.