Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Highway horse on the loose. PICTURE: Ross Sharpe
Highway horse on the loose. PICTURE: Ross Sharpe
News

PHAR OUT: Cops bust racehorse in Hwy sprint

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd Apr 2020 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROSS Sharpe was quietly going about his business this morning when he saw a horse tearing up the straight on the Dawson Highway.

The horse was Phil Pengelly-trained and owned gelding Sequalo's Spirit.

 

SPIRITED HORSE: Gladstone trainer Phil Pengelly with his gelding Sequalo's Spirit. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
SPIRITED HORSE: Gladstone trainer Phil Pengelly with his gelding Sequalo's Spirit. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

The horse was pursued by a police car and was not slowing down.

"I live at Palms Hotel and saw this horse, and it was running fast," Mr Sharpe said.

"You don't see that every day."

He put his post up on Facebook, receiving many funny responses, such as Anthony Williams saying: "Someone call the Mare about this."

Mr Pengelly said Sequalo's Spirit was swimming but "she then bolted from the swimming hole and galloped away".

In the process of trying to capture her, Mr Pengelly injured both his hands, requiring stitches, and the gelding received a few scratches but was not seriously injured.

Sequalo's Spirit raced yesterday in Rockhampton in the Bloodstock Auction Class 3 Plate 1100m and finished fourth.

The gelding made a comeback to racing on January 11 after a 491-day hiatus in the 1072m Calliope Central Bowls Club Class B Handicap in race four at the rescheduled 108th Calliope Jockey Club Gold Cup Meeting.

He finished eighth.

RELATED STORY: That's the spirit for Pengelly's horse

RELATED STORY: Race meet shapes as memorable one for trainer

coronavirusgladstone ferguson park racecourse gladstone turf club horse racing queensland
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region's $200m tourism industry 'safe' from Virgin collapse

        premium_icon Region's $200m tourism industry 'safe' from Virgin collapse

        News Coronavirus to be more damaging to Gladstone tourism than airline going into voluntary administration.

        Smashed letterbox and windscreen end with $1.3k bill

        premium_icon Smashed letterbox and windscreen end with $1.3k bill

        Crime “I went around there when I probably shouldn’t have and done that"

        Food bank staff ‘speechless’ after anonymous donation

        premium_icon Food bank staff ‘speechless’ after anonymous donation

        News AN ANONYMOUS donation has left food bank staff speechless and helped feed some of...

        Licence confusion ends with no licence at all

        premium_icon Licence confusion ends with no licence at all

        Crime The Boyne Island man didn’t know which state his licence should have been from.