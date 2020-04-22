PHAR OUT: Cops bust racehorse in Hwy sprint

ROSS Sharpe was quietly going about his business this morning when he saw a horse tearing up the straight on the Dawson Highway.

The horse was Phil Pengelly-trained and owned gelding Sequalo's Spirit.

SPIRITED HORSE: Gladstone trainer Phil Pengelly with his gelding Sequalo's Spirit. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

The horse was pursued by a police car and was not slowing down.

"I live at Palms Hotel and saw this horse, and it was running fast," Mr Sharpe said.

"You don't see that every day."

He put his post up on Facebook, receiving many funny responses, such as Anthony Williams saying: "Someone call the Mare about this."

Mr Pengelly said Sequalo's Spirit was swimming but "she then bolted from the swimming hole and galloped away".

In the process of trying to capture her, Mr Pengelly injured both his hands, requiring stitches, and the gelding received a few scratches but was not seriously injured.

Sequalo's Spirit raced yesterday in Rockhampton in the Bloodstock Auction Class 3 Plate 1100m and finished fourth.

The gelding made a comeback to racing on January 11 after a 491-day hiatus in the 1072m Calliope Central Bowls Club Class B Handicap in race four at the rescheduled 108th Calliope Jockey Club Gold Cup Meeting.

He finished eighth.

RELATED STORY: That's the spirit for Pengelly's horse

RELATED STORY: Race meet shapes as memorable one for trainer