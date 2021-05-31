Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Class actions against the Victorian government have been described as ‘futile’ in court. Picture: Tony Gough
Class actions against the Victorian government have been described as ‘futile’ in court. Picture: Tony Gough
News

‘Negligent failure’ claim in Victoria: court

by Caroline Schelle
31st May 2021 2:16 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM

Two legal challenges against Victoria’s lockdown during the height of the second wave of coronavirus outbreaks are “futile” and should be thrown out, a court heard.

Keilor Park restaurant 5 Boroughs and a retrenched worker Jordan Roberts are heading the two class action lawsuits.

They argue they should be compensated for “foreseeable” losses when coronavirus leaked out of hotel quarantine, prompting the lengthy lockdown, according to court documents.

Mr Roberts’ barrister John Richards QC said Premier Daniel Andrews was quoted as saying there was “clearly a failure” in the operation of the hotel quarantine program.

“We ask your honour to bear that in mind when it comes to the overall duty of care and the breach of it in this case that we have the Premier saying that clearly there’s been a failure in the operation of the program,” Mr Richards told the court.

He said it was a “negligent failure”.

But government Barrister Rachel Doyle QC told the Supreme Court during an application to get the class actions thrown out that any prospect of success was “futile”.

“It’s our submission that the answer is there is no real prospect of success and it would be futile to proceed,” she said.

She argued the lawsuits should be thrown out of court and labelled the legal arguments for both cases as “incoherent”.

She said the class actions failed to identify specifics in relation to the claims.

Retrenched worker Jordan Roberts, 21, claims he sustained a “psychiatric injury” from the loss of his job during the lockdown.

The restaurant argues it suffered an economic loss as a result of the lockdown.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is quoted in arguments for a worker arguing he suffered ‘psychiatric injury’ after getting retrenched. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is quoted in arguments for a worker arguing he suffered ‘psychiatric injury’ after getting retrenched. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

The legal battles continues in front of Justice John Dixon.

It comes as the state reaches the halfway a snap seven-day “circuit breaker” lockdown after a Covid outbreak in Melbourne that has so far infected 60 people.

Originally published as ‘Negligent failure’ claim in Victoria: court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “If he thinks he can just show up at Callide and erase that history, he’s wrong.”

        Two people hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Two people hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Breaking A woman in her 20s and another person were involved in a single-vehicle rollover.

        Crisafulli slams government over power station maintenance

        Premium Content Crisafulli slams government over power station maintenance

        Politics ﻿Nearly half a million homes and businesses across the state and down into NSW lost...

        People assessed for injuries after two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content People assessed for injuries after two-vehicle crash

        News Two people were assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in New Auckland on...