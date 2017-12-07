NEED TO KNOW: Wine recalled because of 'glass'

A number of types of wine have been recalled.

IF YOU like a glass of wine you need to know this.

A number of different wines have been recalled because of a packaging fault which has led to the "presence of glass”.

These are the wines being recalled

2017 Rumours Semillon Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Rumours Pinot Grigio

2017 Rumours Chardonnay

2017 Rumours Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Rumours Moscato

2017 Gossips Chardonnay

2017 Gossips Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Gossips Semillon Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Gossips Moscato

2017 Gossips Pink Moscato

2017 Gossips Dolcetto and Syrah

2017 Wine Gang Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Warburn Estate Sangiovese Rose

The lot numbers are: L17289 to L17328, for Gossips Moscato only: L17289 to L17327

What to do: Consumers should not drink this product and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. The products have been available for sale at BWS, Dan Murphy's, independent liquor stores and hotels nationwide.