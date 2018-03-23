Need some help to solve that family mystery?

GEOFFF Honan has finally solved the hundred-year-old mystery of his family tree.

The Boyne Island man is among one of the 30 members at Gladstone's genealogical society who are welcoming in new-comers, history enthusiasts and anyone curious to learn secrets of their family history this weekend.

The Gladstone resident said he was able to find the last piece of the puzzle for his book, Shamrocks to Saltbush, a week before it was published and said it was pure research luck.

Mr Honan said his family's history book now sits on the shelves of a library.

"I was able to find something my father and grandfather could never find," he said.

Mr Honan and his wife joined the society seven years ago and have been working on several research projects.

"When you're researching on your own you can get a bit lost, sometimes you find people you think you might be related too. I think we have all accidentally thought we've been related to someone famous or special when we aren't," he said.

"There's always people from the society there to help you get started on where to look and what to start looking for."

Mr Honan said his search all began when he decided to finish what his father started.

"My father had been working on a family history book that his father had been working on and he finally published it in 1977 but it was missing some key pieces of history about some relatives that he just couldn't track down," he said.

"We now know one of my distant cousins fought in the Boer War in South Africa and the reason my father couldn't find him was because he ended up staying and later dying there.

"My father also didn't have access to resources that I have. He would go to a library and read a newspaper back-to-back to find information. I can find records all over the world with the internet."

Mr Honan said he was proud to have finally completed his father's book after six years of research.

"It was three generations who unknowingly worked together to finally complete the book," he said.

"It does get easier as you go on with the research. It would be nice if everyone in my family didn't name themselves James or Edward and didn't cross states so much. When they talk about hitting a brick wall, I was doing that a lot.

"But that's when some people pop out of the wood work and you can track down what they did and where they went. That's the interesting part.

"I think my father would be pleased that we tracked down the missing Honan. He would never have known about the missing one in South Africa."

Learn the key steps to researching your Family Tree tomorrow , at 1:30 pm at the George Young Building, Francis Ward Drive, Gladstone.

Cost $15 non-members, $10 members. Phone Jan 49725445, or Paulette 0415 353 557.