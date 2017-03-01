32°
Gladstone man has 10-year-old's brain capacity: court hears

Sarah Barnham
| 1st Mar 2017 3:00 PM Updated: 3:28 PM
LED ASTRAY: This Gladstone teen, Matthew Mison-Kelly, was easily influenced by "the wrong people" into breaking the law, a result of suffering an intellectual impairment, his lawyer stated.
LED astray by "the wrong people", a Gladstone teen found himself before the court on drug possession and fraud charges yesterday.

Matthew Mison-Kelly, 19 stood before the Gladstone Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of a used drug utensil, one charge of possession of dangerous drugs, one charge of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence and one charge of fraud.

However, defence lawyer Brad Krebs said the teen was easily influenced into making the wrong decisions because of an "intellectual impairment".

Mr Krebs said although his client would soon be a 20-year-old, he had been diagnosed as having the mental capacity of a 10 to 11-year-old.

However, there was no medical information presented to the court to support this.

The court heard that on November 17, about 10.30am, Mison-Kelly, in company of friends, walked into the Caltex service station at Boyne Island.

He and a friend walked up to the counter where they bought two packets of cigarettes using the payWave function of a Commonwealth Bank card, that neither of them owned.

Later that day about 11.10am in an unrelated incident, police parked near a pulled over vehicle at Boyne Island with four people inside, including Mison-Kelly.

After opening the car door, police were confronted with a waft of smoke, indicating the group were smoking drugs.

Prompting a vehicle search, police found 1.6 grams of cannabis and a used water pipe, police prosecutor Gavin Reece said.

The next day the teen found himself at the police station, declining an interview, however, he admitted he was aware of the drugs found in the car and had been smoking the cannabis.

Mr Crebs said the teen was unaware the bank card used to buy cigarettes was not owned by his friend.

"While it's clear my client needs to ascertain a level of responsibility, it is also clear that he needs assistance in cognitive thinking," Mr Crebs said.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho agreed with Mr Crebs and said despite it not being the teenager's first appearance in court, the fraud and dishonesty was "not his usual style of offending".

"It's very unusual," she said.

"You do have a history of drug use, but the fraud and dishonesty is out of character."

The court heard Mison-Kelly had self-referred himself into a counselling program to help with drug use.

"You will be fine," Ms Ho said.

"You just need to stay away from the wrong people."

Ms Ho ordered Mison-Kelly to pay $40.50 in restitution to Commonwealth Bank and to keep attending the counselling he had enrolled in.

