Need a job? Work three nights a week for The Observer

23rd Feb 2017 9:20 AM
How you can work on The Observer team: Get a job as one of our delivery drivers
How you can work on The Observer team: Get a job as one of our delivery drivers

THE Observer is continuing its drive to employ local Gladstone people for its local jobs.

Fresh from employing two fulltime new local advertising sale representatives and a sales support person, The Observer now needs a casual delivery driver for its Gladstone-based operation.

This is definitely a job for a local, maybe even a semi-retired local who doesn't mind the midnight hours. We need someone who can start late at night and drive through to the early hours of the morning delivering bundles of The Observer, and other newspapers, to the retail outlets.

You would only need a driver's licence to drive our vans and a safe, mature hand would excel in this position. A driver's licence, a clean driving record and a mobile phone are the other requirements.

Oh, and you'll also need and a team-orientated attitude to fit in with The Observer's team of local drivers going all over the country side to make sure retailers and ultimately the readers get their paper on time in the morning.

It is a strictly casual positions and the length of the shifts can vary, so it needs someone who is flexible with their time. It is envisaged that three shifts will be available per week and shifts can start anytime between midnight on Sunday night to midnight on Friday night.

Those interested can send a short letter and resume to grant.mitchell@apn.com.au

