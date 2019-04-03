Need a job? This program can help you find one

ONE Traineeship program in Gladstone is at the forefront of training up new employees and keeping them local.

The Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Skilling Queenslanders for Work (SQW) traineeship program had 450 applications with only 36 positions in the latest intake - and with 88 per cent gaining employment before completing their 18 week program it's no wonder why.

This week the program accepted it's fifth intake and with approximately 32 trainees finding local employment this has resulted in more than 150 people finding work in the past three years.

GEA chief executive officer Julie Gelder said she believed the program was so successful due to the ability to provide a wide range of tailor made learning for participants.

"The GEA is an alliance of businesses working together to build a better Gladstone and as such, we have numerous of contacts within industry including our 200 plus membership to source job opportunities,” she said.

"Past trainees have gone into a variety different jobs, such as industrial process technicians, receptionists, apprentice mechanical fitters, conservation trainees, labourers, support workers, administration officers just to name a few.”

GEA has a strong local focus. Retaining local employees is at the forefront of what the business does.

"One of GEA's goals is to enable continued sustainable economic growth in the Gladstone Region, including facilitating expansion of employment opportunities in the region,” Ms Gelder said.

"GEA prides itself on linking companies with opportunities to achieve sustainable growth and diversity for the region.”

The SQW program - funded under the state government's Back to Work initiative - attracts a diverse group of trainees, young, mature, male and female.

"The GEA has worked extremely hard to make the Skilling Queenslanders for Work traineeship program successful,” Ms Gelder said.

"GEA continues to work with trainees who haven't successfully gained employment within the 18 week traineeship period.

"Support, career planning and contact with the trainees is continued to assist them with gaining employment or move into further education.

"(The) Last program saw another two trainees move into roles two weeks after the traineeship was completed.”

For more information about the GEA traineeships and the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative contact GEA Project Coordinator Megan Corrie on 07 49729060.