Need a Christmas gift? Try a pop-up shop

Noela Fleming at the Christmas Pop Up Shop

IF YOU’RE looking for something different this Christmas, try your luck at a pop-up store.

Seven women from across the region have come together to sell homemade items for a limited time only.

The Christmas Pop Up Shop at Tannum Sands opened at the start of the month and has had a positive reaction. The idea was created by mother-daughter duo Noela and Aleisha Fleming who run the shop and showcase giftware from around CQ.

“We saw a few empty stores and thought we would give it a go for Christmas,” Noela said.

Giftware includes items from Happyrock Plants and Creations, Lena Rose Designs, She Makes Beautiful, Lulu and Caroline Thornton Art.

The store is open seven days a week from 9am-4pm on Garnet Road next to the IE Cafe until December 22.