Noela Fleming at the Christmas Pop Up Shop
Noela Fleming at the Christmas Pop Up Shop
Need a Christmas gift? Try a pop-up shop

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
IF YOU’RE looking for something different this Christmas, try your luck at a pop-up store.

Seven women from across the region have come together to sell homemade items for a limited time only.

Items at the Christmas Pop Up Shop
The Christmas Pop Up Shop at Tannum Sands opened at the start of the month and has had a positive reaction. The idea was created by mother-daughter duo Noela and Aleisha Fleming who run the shop and showcase giftware from around CQ.

Items at the Christmas Pop Up Shop
“We saw a few empty stores and thought we would give it a go for Christmas,” Noela said.

Giftware includes items from Happyrock Plants and Creations, Lena Rose Designs, She Makes Beautiful, Lulu and Caroline Thornton Art.

Items at the Christmas Pop Up Shop
The store is open seven days a week from 9am-4pm on Garnet Road next to the IE Cafe until December 22.

