PIZZAZZ: Bobby Bruce brings his own personality to the performance. Julia Bartrim
News

Nearly Neil tribute packs out the GECC

Julia Bartrim
by
21st Feb 2018 4:30 AM

CANADIAN singer Bobby Bruce has been paying his respects to music legend Neil Diamond for decades, and he knows how to draw a crowd.

The hall at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre was packed out yesterday for the highly regarded tribute act.

Dee Dalton, GECC marketing and sales officer, said they had sold 369 tickets, with some extra tickets being opened up last minute to cater for demand.

"It is a little squishy, but still safe obviously," Ms Dalton said.

"It's exciting to see everyone is pumped for today.

"The Country Women's Association donated the food - there's lots of scones and jam and biscuits and all sorts of goodness."

Janelle Hill had brought her mother Jean Lowen, a Neil Diamond fan, along to celebrate Jean's 78th birthday.

"Of course I know (Neil Diamond) from all those long car trips," Janelle said, adding she would be taking her mother out for lunch after the show.

