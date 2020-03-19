Near-empty cruise ship on course for Gladstone

Luxury passenger liner Queen Elizabeth will head to Gladstone tonight, but there won't be any passengers.

Maritime Safety Queensland Gladstone Regional Harbour Master Jennifer Tumbers said the ship had only crew on board.

The Queen Elizabeth will be a guest of Gladstone port while she awaits advice from her owners about her next cruise opportunity.

"Current quarantine restrictions remain in force and no crew visits are anticipated," Ms Tumbers said.

Gladstone Ports Corporation Acting Chief Executive Officer Craig Walker said the stay was indefinite but the port was more than ready to support the 91,000-tonne ship's requirements.

"As we navigate through these unprecedented times, GPC will continue its agile approach, adjusting to changes in the industry as the world finds their way through the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Walker said.

"GPC continues to operate under the direction of Maritime Safety Queensland and in line with the latest Federal Government actions announced yesterday."