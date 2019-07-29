Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACTION PACKED: Miriam Vale Magpies utility fullback Ben Sneddon.
ACTION PACKED: Miriam Vale Magpies utility fullback Ben Sneddon. Robert Redfern
Rugby League

NDRL grand finalist decided with opponent undecided

NICK KOSSATCH
by
29th Jul 2019 5:05 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Miriam Vale Magpies will need to do it the hard way.

In the Northern District Rugby League second semi-final on Sunday, the Magpies were beaten 30-12 to grand final bound Avondale Tigers.

It means Miriam Vale take on South Kolan Sharks for another crack at a grand final spot this Sunday at Gin Gin at 2.45pm.

Miriam Vale Magpies coach Mitch Brennan said had not lost belief despite the setback.

"The score didn't reflect the game as it was tight until the end," he said.

"We now face South Kolan who have found their feet and will be hard to beat but we have the team to do it."

Maverick Sypher and Ben Sneddon scored tries for the 'Pies and Brennan said the Players' Player award went to Jordan Kellett.

"Glenn Cox, Cole Crawford and Maverick (Sypher) all played well and stood up when we needed it most," Brennan said.

"Every player put in a good effort but it's hard to win games when we continually give the opposition the ball due to errors and silly penalties."

Brennan hoped the training form will translate into game-day form on Sunday.

More Stories

avondale tigers miriam vale magpies ndrl nrl2019 south kolan sharks
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'I'm over': Motorist still drinking when pulled over

    premium_icon 'I'm over': Motorist still drinking when pulled over

    News A GLADSTONE man was still drinking a can of alcohol when police pulled him over for a roadside breath test on the Bruce Hwy, a court was told.

    CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS: Rescue group needs your help

    premium_icon CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS: Rescue group needs your help

    News Find out what roles need filling and whether you can help out

    High school virtuosos to perform on the big stage

    premium_icon High school virtuosos to perform on the big stage

    Music 'We are very proud of the work we do in Gladstone'

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photo galleries from the weekend

    premium_icon IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photo galleries from the weekend

    Life It was a busy weekend for residents in the Gladstone region