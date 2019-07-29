NDRL grand finalist decided with opponent undecided

RUGBY LEAGUE: Miriam Vale Magpies will need to do it the hard way.

In the Northern District Rugby League second semi-final on Sunday, the Magpies were beaten 30-12 to grand final bound Avondale Tigers.

It means Miriam Vale take on South Kolan Sharks for another crack at a grand final spot this Sunday at Gin Gin at 2.45pm.

Miriam Vale Magpies coach Mitch Brennan said had not lost belief despite the setback.

"The score didn't reflect the game as it was tight until the end," he said.

"We now face South Kolan who have found their feet and will be hard to beat but we have the team to do it."

Maverick Sypher and Ben Sneddon scored tries for the 'Pies and Brennan said the Players' Player award went to Jordan Kellett.

"Glenn Cox, Cole Crawford and Maverick (Sypher) all played well and stood up when we needed it most," Brennan said.

"Every player put in a good effort but it's hard to win games when we continually give the opposition the ball due to errors and silly penalties."

Brennan hoped the training form will translate into game-day form on Sunday.