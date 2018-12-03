NDIS users paint a picture of their lives

CARERS Queensland is celebrating International Day of People with Disability with a week-long art exhibition in Gladstone.

The This Is Me exhibition features artwork, photos and personal profiles of people across Central Queensland who experience disability and are users of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

NDIS area manager including Gladstone Lee-Anne Simpson said the exhibit included "a wonderfully diverse mix of subjects and styles”.

"We've had strong support from local schools, so we have lots of colourful contributions from children and youth,” Ms Simpson said.

She said one particular artwork came from Noah Roberts who recently started selling his art.

"Noah Roberts's design features four faces, each with a different expression, and the slogan 'It's great to be me',” she said.

"This is a beautiful message of self-worth and hope, and one we can all embrace.

"Noah has just started selling this design printed on reusable shopping bags, so he's not just spreading a wonderful message but he's also doing his bit in protecting the environment.”

Ms Simpson hoped the exhibit would offer visitors a glimpse into the lives and personalities of some of the region's thousands of NDIS users.

"To give people an idea of the diversity of people using the NDIS, and the practical difference it's making to their lives,” she said.

"We personally invited people we work with who have artistic interests (to participate).

"Art has so many benefits for all of us. It's enjoyable, and it gives us a sense of satisfaction and achievement.

"Exhibiting art by people with disability is a means of sharing voices that have historically not been heard, and celebrating the achievements and skills of people with disability in our community.”

Ms Simpson said with more contributions than could be displayed at once, works would be rotated over the course of the week.

This Is Me will run until Friday from 8.30am-5pm at the Carers Queensland office in Valley Plaza.