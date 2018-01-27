NDIS takes centre stage in Queensland

A NATIONAL services report reveals Queensland is leading the way, with people already receiving state disability services having made the switch and embracing the opportunities the NDIS provides.

Disability Services Minister Coralee O'Rourke said the Report on Government Services 2018 (ROGS) released by the Productivity Commission showed 71.6 per cent of Queensland NDIS participants with approved plans were previously existing service users - well above the Australian average of 58.4 per cent.

"It's great to see so many Queenslanders with disability transitioning to the NDIS where they will have the support they need to live their lives how they choose,” Mrs O'Rourke said.

"And we will continue to work with the disability sector to ensure more people with disability in Queensland will join the scheme.”

With Australia's state and territories in varying stages of transition to the NDIS, Mrs O'Rourke said the roll-out of the NDIS in Queensland was a very exciting time for the disability sector.

By 30 June 2019, Queensland will have contributed over $2.2 billion to the NDIS. Of that total, $136.9 million was earmarked in 2016-17 and $548.9 million this financial year.

"Since commencing preparations for the NDIS transition, we have delivered a range of readiness activities including a total of almost 3000 workshops for Queenslanders with disability, their families and carers, to more than 31,100 attendees.

"The Palaszczuk Government allocated $8.3 million in 2017-18 to continue our work supporting people, providers and the sector workforce to get NDIS ready.”

Ms O'Rourke said the Palaszczuk Government had also hosted business events for sector and community leaders, organisations and businesses promoting business and economic opportunities for local communities.

"In addition, WorkAbility Qld, supported by the Palaszczuk Government will continue to implement the Queensland NDIS Workforce Strategy, building a ready workforce to take up NDIS job opportunities,” she said.

"We're committed to building a strong workforce that is able to meet job demand under the NDIS.

"That's why we have Local WorkAbility Coordinators already on the ground in transition areas to coordinate practical strategies which connect employers and jobseekers.”

For information about the NDIS visit www.ndis.gov.au or call the NDIS Hotline on 1800 800 110.