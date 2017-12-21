NDIS responds to mum's plea and approves wheelchair

Michelle and Jordan Burrell, 17, from Gladstone, feel they have been unfairly treated by the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Michelle and Jordan Burrell, 17, from Gladstone, feel they have been unfairly treated by the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

JUST after 9 o'clock this morning, Michelle Burrell called The Observer to say the NDIA has approved an automatic wheelchair for her disabled son after her story appeared in today's paper.

"I'd had a really bad night with Jordie last night. All his life, no-one has ever listened," Mrs Burrell said.

"But I've never been this low that I could not turn anywhere to get anyone to help me.

"You guys have been our saving grace."

The Burrells had been chasing funding for five years for an automatic wheelchair for their 17-year-old son, Jordie.

Mrs Burrell said her dream came true when the Medical Aids Subsidy Scheme approved her application earlier this month, however her joy wasn't to last.

Two days later the decision was reversed because the MASS said she had signed an NDIS plan before her application was finalised, something she disagreed with.

But this morning the NDIA called to say they had approved the chair.

"I told her I had no provision in my (NDIS) plan, but she said no, that it had been approved," Mrs Burrell said.

"I rang the liaison officer four days ago and she just said she'd look into it and someone would get back to me with the policies to explain things."

Mrs Burrell said she had sent emails to 15 different government ministers but had received no reply to any of them.

"I sent so many emails out and The Observer was the only one who listened. I can't thank you enough for all your support and for all you do for Gladstone," she said.

"Thank God there's still you guys around to give people a conscious.

"Tegan (journalist Tegan Annett) was just wonderful.

"Thank you for making us believe we still have a voice. There's nowhere for people like us to go.

"Thank you for the bottom of my heart for being our voice. This will change his and change our life."