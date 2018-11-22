NDIS coordinators in Gladstone are transforming lives

HAPPY DAYS: Paul Rahme has found great success under the NDIS, and lives independently with girlfriend Rachel Smith.

CARERS Queensland is celebrating one year since it started supporting the region's National Disability Insurance Scheme users.

The NDIS is operated through Local Area Coordinators who provide information, resources and referrals to people with disabilities seeking support.

Carers Queensland area manager for the Rockhampton NDIS region including Gladstone, Lee-Anne Simpson, said empowering people with disabilities benefited communities as a whole by encouraging social, cultural and economic participation.

"In the year since the NDIS came to Central Queensland, we've seen local participants build their skills, get jobs ... and start their own businesses,” Ms Simpson said.

One participant is 26-year-old McDonald's Kin Kora employee Paul Rahme, who has Down syndrome and intellectual impairment.

His mother Pearl Rahme said since joining the scheme, Paul achieved his goal of living independently.

"During his planning meeting he was asked what his goals were and he stated unequivocally he wanted to live on his own,” Ms Rahme said.

"We thought 'that's not going to happen' because he has a lot of gifts but he also has a lot of challenges.

"(LAC) identified what support he needed.”

Ms Rahme said after extensive planning and ongoing guidance from the LAC, as well as help from his carer, Paul was trialling independent living.

"It was amazing, my son has transformed from a child into a man.”