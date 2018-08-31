NBN rollout still a year away for some

IN PROGRESS: The NBN rollout for the Gladstone Region is nearly half complete but there's work still left to do.

IN PROGRESS: The NBN rollout for the Gladstone Region is nearly half complete but there's work still left to do. Contributed

MORE than 12,000 homes and businesses in the Gladstone Regional Council area have been connected to the National Broadband Network since its inception.

But there's still plenty of work left to connect the rest of the region to the high-speed internet service.

Sam Dimarco, head of stakeholder relations and regional media at NBN Local, said more than 12,300 homes and businesses in parts of Agnes Water, Byellee, Callemondah, Calliope, Clinton, Gladstone, Gladstone Central, Glen Eden, Kin Kora, Kirkwood, O'Connell, South Gladstone, South Trees, Sun Valley, Tannum Sands, Telina, Toolooa and West Gladstone were able to connect to services over the NBN access network.

"A further 13,820 premises in parts of Barney Point, Benaraby, Boyne Island, Calliope, Clinton, Gladstone, Kin Kora, Kirkwood, New Auckland, South Gladstone, South Trees, Toolooa and Wurdong Heights will progressively switch on from now until September 2019," Mr Dimarco said.

"People can find out whether they are eligible to connect or find out when the NBN access network arrive to their premises by using the Check Your Address function at www.nbn.com.au."

Map showing status of the NBN in the Gladstone region as at August 30, 2018. Contributed

Mr Dimarco said NBN customers would notice a distinct difference in internet speed once connected to the network.

"The residents and businesses of the Gladstone region can expect peak wholesale download speeds up to 100megabits per second. This is more than 10 times faster than your average ADSL 2+ speeds being realised within the Australian market," he said.

Mr Dimarco said the take-up rate for NBN network connections for Gladstone was consistent with the national average of 75per cent.