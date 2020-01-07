NBL sharpshooters step up to help bushfire victims

Chris Goulding shoots during the Round 13 NBL match between Melbourne United and the Brisbane Bullets at Melbourne Arena. Picture: Getty Images

NBL players will donate $300 for every three-pointer scored across all six games in Round 15 this weekend to raise funds for communities affected by the bushfires.

The National Basketball League have partnered with the Australian Basketball Players Association, with all funds raised to go towards the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund.

NBL owner and executive chairman Larry Kestelman said the basketball community felt compelled to help their fellow Australians in a time of need.

"We have all been touched by the events of the past few months and as a leading sporting code we have a responsibility to do what we can help those many people affected by the bushfire crisis," Kestelman said.

"I want to thank all of our clubs and players who have already made very generous contributions and we hope this initiative will further assist in raising much needed funds for those communities.

"We urge all our fans and everyone else associated with basketball across Australia and New Zealand to support the appeal by donating at www.redcross.org.au/basketball."

ABPA chief executive Jacob Holmes said the NBL's playing group as a whole wanted to join forces to make a bigger impact for those people impacted by the horrific fires.

"Our players are very connected with their local communities and have been shocked and saddened by the many stories of devastation that continue to emerge from the bushfire crisis," Holmes said.

"While many of our players have already made their own contributions to the cause, they also wanted to come together to take action as a group, to show those affected how much they care and how incredibly important this issue is to them.

"The players are continuing to discuss plans for other support initiatives and encourage the basketball community to join us in supporting the Red Cross and other charities who will take on a heavy burden in the months ahead."

Australian Red Cross head of engagement and support Belinda Dimovski praised the NBL and its players for their support.

"We'd like to thank the NBL and all of their players and supporters for leading this incredible initiative and showing such generosity to our emergency teams and the people we help," Dimovski said.

"The size and scale of these fires in many parts of Australia is unprecedented. But so is the incredible wave of support we've seen from people and business around the country and overseas.

"The funds we raise will ensure our trained staff and volunteers can continue to be there for the long haul, helping people take a deep breath, take stock of their losses and slowly but surely get back on their feet. We'll also be giving out emergency grants to help people cover the essential costs as they start to rebuild."