NBA WAG ‘a wreck’ over saucy snaps

Carmelo Anthony is feeling the heat from his wife, La La.

LA LA Anthony is "a wreck" after photos circulated of her husband, Carmelo, on a yacht with another woman, and bloggers theorised he might be cheating.

The former Knicks star, who also played for teh Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, has vehemently denied any hanky-panky, but "she's a wreck over it," a source told The New York Post.

On Thursday morning, La La posted - then deleted - a photo of a bloody heart with a dagger in it on Instagram.

Melo tried to clear up any drama in a video, obtained by TMZ, in which he explains the woman in the photo is married.

He said the woman was on the yacht with her husband and the rest of their family as they enjoyed a business retreat together in France.

"All them bloggers that's trying to put that out there, that s *** is not cool at all," he said.

"That's not cool at all ... the only reason I'm addressing this is because this is affecting my family now, and you got me out here looking crazy.

"Usually I won't address this, but I had to address this."

Another insider confirmed the couple, who separated in 2017 and reconciled the next year, were still together.

But a different source told us that La La is currently in therapy.

"She has trust issues and does not trust him fully," the source said.

La La later posted video from the set of the 90210 reboot with co-star Brian Austin Green.

The NBA star also scolded the online gossips of needlessly dragging the unnamed woman's family into the alleged drama.

"Y'all trying to expose somebody's wife," he said, "Y'all exposing somebody's kids. Leave that alone, man. That ain't cool."

And he added that he's now "got to deal" with the fallout from the allegations with his son and wife.

La La and Carmelo have been married since 2010 and have a 12-year-old son, Kiyan.

During their marriage, there have been a number of claims that Carmelo has had an affair, including reports he had a baby with a then-24-year-old named Mia Angel Burks.

Carmelo and La La separated and reconciled in 2018.