NBA superstar turns down $212 million

NBA star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, $212.5 million max extension from the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and intends to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

Yahoo Sports reported Davis's agent, Rich Paul, informed the team that his client wants to focus on this season.

Davis has a player option of $41.8 million for next season but is expected to decline it to become a free agent.

He will be eligible to sign a five-year, $294 million max deal in the summer. According to the Yahoo report, Davis is expected to remain with the Lakers beyond this season.

The Lakers acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the off-season for a package that included forward Brandon Ingram, point guard Lonzo Ball and combo guard Josh Hart.

Davis, a six-time All-Star, is averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots in 34 games.

BLAKE GRIFFIN HAS KNEE SURGERY

Blake Griffin sits on the bench during his last game last year. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing a knee operation, the NBA team announced Wednesday.

The Pistons said Griffin, 30, would undergo "an extended rehabilitation period" following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Griffin, who also had surgery on the same knee in April last year, has played in only 18 of Detroit's 39 games this year, last featuring in a game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 28.

The six-time NBA All-Star has been bothered by knee problems throughout his career, undergoing surgery on his right knee in 2016 and missing all of the 2009-2010 campaign after suffering a stress fracture in his left kneecap.

AUSSIE HOOPERS CHIP IN FOR FIRE RELIEF

Ben Simmons, Patty Mills and Australia's other NBA stars are digging deep to help their homeland fight the horrific bushfires.

The nine Australians have partnered with the NBA and NBA Players Association Foundation to contribute $1.1 million towards relief and recovery efforts.

"We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland," the players said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia.

"We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can."

The nine players are Simmons and Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia 76ers), Mills (San Antonio Spurs), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), (76ers), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) and Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks).

The funds will provide support to organisations across Australia to aid immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding projects.