Navy veteran bashed with metal pole in Glen Eden home

AN EERIE chill fell over the courtroom as video footage was played showing a violent home invasion where a Gladstone navy veteran was bashed with a metal pole.

McManus, 34 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges including assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, enter dwelling and wilful damage.

His co-accused was a woman who had had a relationship with the victim and had two daughters with him.

McManus and co-accused went to the Glen Eden home to retrieve a dog.

The court heard the pair cut the power and the woman sneaked around the back of the home to break in.

But the woman was confronted by one of the children, who kicked her in the face.

The court heard the woman "threw the child across the room and knocked her out".

Magistrate Kinsella noted McManus was not involved and at this time was waiting outside the home.

The victim told the woman to leave. When she refused, he opened the front door and tried to push her outside.

Hearing the commotion inside, McManus went back to the car to retrieve a metal pole.

In the video footage a voice could be heard screaming "Get him Roy, get him". It was followed by the sound of horrific screaming and crying.

As the door opened McManus bashed the father over the head several times until he was on the ground.

He smashed the pole over the veteran's head several more times before the man stood and tried to wrestle the pole free.

One of the children grabbed the pole and McManus and the woman fled.

The father was taken to hospital and needed 16 stitches and three staples in his head.

The court was told he now suffers memory loss and headaches and his daughters regularly had nightmares.

In describing the relationship McManus had with his co-accused - the victim's former partner - defence lawyer Richard Parks said: "Well, one man's trash is another man's treasure".

He said McManus was in a relationship with the woman who coerced him into the offending. The court heard the victim and the woman's relationship had not ended on good terms.

Mr Parks said McManus was heavily intoxicated and remembered nothing of the offending.

Mr Kinsella ordered McManus to 18 months' imprisonment, to serve six months behind bars with parole release on February 8.

He was ordered to pay $2000 compensation to the victim.