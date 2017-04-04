29°
Navy helicopters on standby at Gladstone Airport

MATT HARRIS
| 4th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
ON CALL: Three Australian Navy MRH90 helicopters are currently on standby at Gladstone Airport to assist with the Rockhampton floods.
ON CALL: Three Australian Navy MRH90 helicopters are currently on standby at Gladstone Airport to assist with the Rockhampton floods. Paul Braven GLA040417HELICOPTER

GLADSTONE Airport is currently housing three Australian Navy helicopters on standby to assist with the Rockhampton floods.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive officer Peter Friel says the airport are providing hanger space free of charge for aircraft associated with potential rescue and relief services.

"We are here to help out our neighbours from the north,” Mr Friel said.

"We're proving facilities for free for medical and emergency service people to use.

"We'll be at the disposal of Rockhampton Airport to provide further assistance so that they can get back up and running as soon as possible.”

The airport's generosity comes after Monday's confirmation from Gladstone Airport operations manager Darren Crane that there would be extra Qantas flights leaving the Gladstone tarmac to help with the potential influx of flights from the Rockhampton floods.

There are currently three MRH90 helicopters on standby at the airport's helipad, while the RACQ CareFlight helicopter has also set up a temporary base in Gladstone.

The MRH90 is one of the most advanced tactical troop transport helicopters in the Australian Army and Navy's arsenal.

As a multi-role helicopter, the MRH90 can undertake troop transport, search and rescue, special operations and counter-terrorism missions.

Mr Friel said the airport are fully equipped to handle increased airport traffic as a result of the current flood crisis in Rockhampton.

Bus transfers to the beef capital are currently available with flooding expected to keep Rockhampton Airport closed over the coming days.

MRH90 General Characteristics

  • Empty Weight: 6,400 kg
  • Max Weight: 10,600 kg
  • Length: 16.13 m
  • Max Speed: 300 km/h
  • Range: 800 km
  • Service Ceiling: 5,640 m.
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  australian navy gladstone airport gladstone airport corporation mrh90 helicopter peter friel rockhampton floods 2017

