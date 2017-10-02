Navy cadet to sail the seas on Young Endeavour

YOUNG ADVENTURER: Samuel Moore 17, sets sail on the journey of a lifetime today with 20 other youth ambassadors on the Young Endeavour.

A GLADSTONE teenager has set off on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure on board the prestigious STS Young Endeavour tall ship today.

Navy cadet Samuel Moore was the only Gladstone ambassador to represent the region at this year's Young Endeavour youth development voyage, travelling from Brisbane to Newcastle.

The 17-year-old from Toolooa State High School said five years at the Australian Navy Cadet Unit TS Gladstone and his role as a leading seaman has prepared him for the ten-day voyage.

Sailing is a passion for the youngster, whose dad's side of the family has a military background.

"To me, (the trip) means I can push my limits, engage in a bit of self development, challenge myself, and learn new skills,” Samuel said.

"I'm really excited that I'll be able to climb up the mast, be away from electronics for ten days, and meet new friends.”

Samuel is sailing with about 20 other people, who started getting to know each other in a Facebook group before meeting for the first time aboard the ship.

As part of the navy cadets, Samuel has completed smaller sailing-craft and a bit of power boating on Lake Awoonga to prepare for his role on board the STS Young Endeavour.

He was nominated and sponsored by the Australian Navy Cadets TS Gladstone commanding officer Brad Lawson, which excited the whole family.

Parents David and Kerrie Moore said they were extremely proud of their son.

"We want him to have leadership skills, so that's why we chose the navy cadets,” Mr Moore said.

"My father was in the home guard, my grandfather served overseas in World War II and to have Samuel possibly do that in the future, whatever he does is good.”

"In the navy cadets, he's definitely learnt leadership skills...both of his sisters are in it as well.”

But it's not all so serious, and dad even cracked a joke.

"As a family, we're extremely jealous of him,” Mr Moore said.

"I'm trying to figure out if I can break one of his legs, so I can take his place.”

The STS Young Endeavour is a replica of Captain James Cook's Endeavour and was given to Australia by the British Government during the 1988 bi-centenary.

The 2018 youth development voyages are now open to Australians aged between 16 - 23.