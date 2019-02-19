Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A koala was taken to a vet clinic by this couple who found it struggling near Wallangarra. Photo was captured by Marisa Ferrari.
A koala was taken to a vet clinic by this couple who found it struggling near Wallangarra. Photo was captured by Marisa Ferrari. Contributed
Environment

NATURE'S TOLL: Wildlife feel the effect of region's bushfire

liana walker
by
18th Feb 2019 5:47 PM | Updated: 19th Feb 2019 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have worked tirelessly to keep residents' homes and lives protected during the Wallangarra fire- however some of our wildlife haven't been spared.

The fire has been burning through Girraween National Park for the week, home to many different species of animals.

The koala pictured was rescued and taken to Tenterfield Veterinary Clinic with burns to his feet, hands and face.

Vet nurse Bella Hamilton said they sought help from Australia Zoo wildlife vets before making the decision to euthanise the koala.

"It was quite a horrible decision to make," she said.

"He was quite elderly."

She expects more injured wildlife will start to appear at vet clinics this week as the recovery phase begins.

girraween fire wallangarra fire wildlife
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Beers makes Adani mine stance clear amid union threats

    premium_icon Beers makes Adani mine stance clear amid union threats

    Politics ZAC Beers has made his stance on for Adani's coal mine clear after a union threatened to campaign against Labor candidates who did not back the coal industry.

    Three breakdowns, emergency rescue in VMR's busy day

    premium_icon Three breakdowns, emergency rescue in VMR's busy day

    News Four call outs in one day for region's VMR.

    'Terrible': The rumour that has impacted local accountants

    premium_icon 'Terrible': The rumour that has impacted local accountants

    Business 'We couldn't understand where everyone was going'

    • 19th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    TC Oma whips up 'hazardous' conditions for region's coast

    premium_icon TC Oma whips up 'hazardous' conditions for region's coast

    News A BOM representative says it is hard to guess how long it will last.

    • 19th Feb 2019 10:00 AM