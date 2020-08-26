Natural resource farming grants worth $6.5m

NATURAL resource management is the focus of a new Federal Government grants program now available to all Central Queensland farmers, fishers and forestry industry proprietors.

Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd said applications for round four of Smart Farms Small Grants were now open.

He said the grants range from $5000 to $100,000, with applications closing on October 9.

“There is $6.5 million available under this round of Smart Farms Small Grants to support one- to two-year projects that boost best practice sustainable farming awareness, skills and capacity,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“We’re looking for projects across a range of areas such as pest control, vegetation management, farm input efficiency, climate and market management, and the use of new technologies.”

Mr O’Dowd said the grants program had already delivered great gains for farmers and the environment.

“This is a hugely popular program that provides a real bang for buck when it comes to delivering benefits for farms, the environment and local communities,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Aussie farmers not only produce the best food and fibre in the world, but they are also our greatest environmentalists.

“Our farmers have always looked after the land and through these grants we can give them a helping hand to adopt the next generation of sustainable farming practices.”

Deguara Family Barramundi Farm " Central Queensland Barra ". Adam Deguara checks Barramundi from the water pens.

Mr O’Dowd said projects developed from the grants must be done so by June 30, 2023.

“Previous rounds of this program have delivered benefits across the length and breadth of the country— from Indigenous fishers and aquaculturalists in Cape York to pistachio growers in Robinvale, Victoria,” he said.

“I want to continue that trend and get innovative practices out on the ground and delivering real benefits to our farmers.”

Smart Farms Small Grants is a sustainable agriculture element of the National Landcare Program NLP.

The Australian Government is investing more than $1 billion towards the second phase of the NLP from 2018-2023.

For more information visit The Community Grants Hub.

