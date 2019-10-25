Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Pauline obviously piggybacked off our work," Nationals MP David Gillespie says
Rural

Nats MP claims credit for new dairy rules

by Daniel McCulloch
25th Oct 2019 11:26 AM

A NATIONALS backbencher is confident new rules will free dairy farmers from slave-like conditions.

A dairy code of conduct due for imminent release will allow farmers to trade with more than one processor.

"They will no longer be economic serfs to one master," David Gillespie told AAP on Friday.

"It will give them a level playing field so they can contract fairly and get a better price."

The mandatory code will be released for consultation in coming days and take effect early next year.

An intervention from One Nation leader Pauline Hanson earlier this week pushed forward the implementation of the new industry code.

But Dr Gillespie, who holds the rural NSW electorate of Lyne, insisted he and his federal Nationals colleagues were to thank.

"Pauline obviously piggybacked off our work," he told AAP.

"Good luck to her for scoring a political point, but the main thing is that the mandatory code of conduct is ready to roll."

More Stories

Show More
dairy farmers david gillespie farmers nationals parliament

Top Stories

    ‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

    premium_icon ‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

    News EACH Christmas this Gladstone resident takes his grandchildren crabbing but this year a trip might not be possible.

    Retirees remember the good times

    premium_icon Retirees remember the good times

    News The QAL Retirees club hosted their annual event this month to stay connected and up...

    72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are eight options.

    Hey Ken, we’d like a word about media freedom

    premium_icon Hey Ken, we’d like a word about media freedom

    News Welcome home MPs. Now that you’re back in your electorate after a long week in...