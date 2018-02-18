Menu
Christensen reported to police for ‘appalling’ photo

Facebook - George Christensen
by Ed Jackson

GEORGE Christensen has been reported to police by a Queensland environmental activist after the outspoken Nationals MP posted a photo of himself with a handgun on social media.

Mr Christensen on Saturday posted a photo of himself aiming a gun to Facebook with a post saying "You gotta ask yourself, do you feel lucky, greenie punks?"

Grab from George Christensen MP's Facebook page of him shooting with comments.

Stop Adani's Ben Pennings said on Sunday Mr Christensen was an "appalling example" to his constituents and "threats of physical violence to peaceful protesters are particularly unacceptable".

Mr Pennings said he'd added Mr Christensen's post to a complaint he filed on Thursday with Queensland police after receiving over 100 death threats online.

"I reckon the abusers are ultimately cowards but I've gone to the police just to be sure," Mr Pennings said.

"I've added George Christensen to the list and will report him to the Federal Police also. We shouldn't allow bullies to be Federal MPs."

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young took to Twitter following Mr Christensen's post to suggest the Member for Dawson should be sacked.

"A Member of Parliament inciting violence against a group of voters should be a sackable offence," Senator Hanson-Young wrote.

"If the leader of the Nationals had any class he'd sack him."

The photo was taken on Saturday at the opening of a $500,000 upgrade to a gun range in Mr Christensen's electorate for Sports Shoorters Association of Australia Mackay branch. 

