Barnaby Joyce regains Nats leadership in spill shock

Barnaby Joyce is back as Deputy Prime Minister after three years in the political wilderness.

He defeated former leader Michael McCormack in a close leadership challenge on Monday morning.

It follows years of growing dissatisfaction at Mr McCormack's leadership and agitation from Mr Joyce's supporters.

The latest flashpoint has been Prime Minister Scott Morrison moving towards net-zero emissions "preferably" by 2050.

Mr Joyce walked into the National party room on his own, while Mr McCormack was accompanied by ally Mark Coulton.

It followed an hour long party room meeting.

The latest flashpoint has been Prime Minister Scott Morrison moving towards net-zero emissions "preferably" by 2050.

Mr Joyce walked into the National party room on his own, while Mr McCormack was accompanied by ally Mark Coulton.

Leadership talks exploded in the National party over the weekend in a move which could see Barnaby Joyce returned to the top job.

Supporters of Mr Joyce say he remains one to two votes short and that it is too close to call.

Mr Joyce had publicly played down the chances of a spill today.

Mr McCormack, arriving in parliament on Monday, urged his detractors to stop being so destabilising.

"If I survive, then the people who run against me should think long and hard about their futures," he said.

Mr McCormack came out swinging against his detractors over the weekend saying they "aren't dissatisfied … they want my job".

There are also forces rallying behind Queensland-based Minister David Littleproud, though Mr Littleproud is not expected to challenge if there is a spill, while Mr Joyce has said he will not call one himself.

It leaves the potential for another MP to pull the trigger or call a no-confidence motion in Mr McCormack when the junior Coalition partner's party room meets on Monday morning.

Mr Joyce's supporters yesterday indicated the former leader, who stepped down in February 2018 following a series of scandals, remained just shy of the numbers and played down the chances of a spill.

Supporters of Mr Littleproud and Mr McCormack feared he had the numbers or was extremely close.

While there has been discontent in the party over Mr McCormack's leadership for years, it began boiling over last week after he struggled to perform while acting Prime Minister, with Scott Morrison away for the G7.

As Mr Morrison was in Europe talking about Australia's ambition to reach net-zero emissions as soon as possible and "preferably" by 2050, Nationals-aligned Cabinet Minister Keith Pitt fired a warning shot saying it was "not the government's policy" and that agreement had "neither been sought nor reached".

Mr McCormack, speaking from Rockhampton, told The Courier-Mail he was not counting the numbers but confirmed he would recontest the leadership on Monday if a spill is called.

"People aren't dissatisfied with what I'm doing as Deputy Prime Minister, they want my job. There's a big difference there," Mr McCormack said.

"I don't think anyone could ever question my work ethic."

He said the Liberal and National parties remained "as one" on the issue of net-zero emissions.

"We have said it's technology, not taxes," he said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she hoped it was a normal party room meeting tomorrow with no spill called.

"People don't want to see us talking about ourselves and getting rid of Deputy Prime Ministers in the middle of a pandemic," she said.

One source said the only majority in the party room was those that thought Mr McCormack "was hopeless", but that there remained "no clear alternative".

Mr Littleproud's name frequently comes up in leadership discussions as an alternative to Mr Joyce, who has a faction in the party that strongly opposes him.

There have been suggestions it has been supporters of Mr Littleproud, but not the Minister himself, who have been pushing the leadership talk.

The leadership debate will also make for an interesting touch football match on Wednesday, with Mr Joyce, Senator Matt Canavan, Mr Pitt and Mr Littleproud all potentially taking the field for Queensland the annual parliamentary "State of Origin" game.

There are also forces rallying behind Queensland-based Minister David Littleproud, though Mr Littleproud is not expected to challenge if there is a spill, while Mr Joyce has said he will not call one himself.

It leaves the potential for another MP to pull the trigger or call a no-confidence motion in Mr McCormack when the junior Coalition partner's party room meets on Monday morning.

Mr Joyce's supporters yesterday indicated the former leader, who stepped down in February 2018 following a series of scandals, remained just shy of the numbers and played down the chances of a spill.

Supporters of Mr Littleproud and Mr McCormack feared he had the numbers or was extremely close.

While there has been discontent in the party over Mr McCormack's leadership for years, it began boiling over last week after he struggled to perform while acting Prime Minister, with Scott Morrison away for the G7.

As Mr Morrison was in Europe talking about Australia's ambition to reach net-zero emissions as soon as possible and "preferably" by 2050, Nationals-aligned Cabinet Minister Keith Pitt fired a warning shot saying it was "not the government's policy" and that agreement had "neither been sought nor reached".

Mr McCormack, speaking from Rockhampton, told The Courier-Mail he was not counting the numbers but confirmed he would recontest the leadership on Monday if a spill is called.

"People aren't dissatisfied with what I'm doing as Deputy Prime Minister, they want my job. There's a big difference there," Mr McCormack said.

"I don't think anyone could ever question my work ethic."

He said the Liberal and National parties remained "as one" on the issue of net-zero emissions.

"We have said it's technology, not taxes," he said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she hoped it was a normal party room meeting tomorrow with no spill called.

"People don't want to see us talking about ourselves and getting rid of Deputy Prime Ministers in the middle of a pandemic," she said.

One source said the only majority in the party room was those that thought Mr McCormack "was hopeless", but that there remained "no clear alternative".

Mr Littleproud's name frequently comes up in leadership discussions as an alternative to Mr Joyce, who has a faction in the party that strongly opposes him.

There have been suggestions it has been supporters of Mr Littleproud, but not the Minister himself, who have been pushing the leadership talk.

The leadership debate will also make for an interesting touch football match on Wednesday, with Mr Joyce, Senator Matt Canavan, Mr Pitt and Mr Littleproud all potentially taking the field for Queensland the annual parliamentary "State of Origin" game.

Originally published as Nationals leadership contest 'too close to call'