National Walk Safely to School Day just around the corner

Twins Isobel and Eloise off to school. Primary school-aged children across Australia will make those important steps towards a healthier future by participating in National Walk Safely to School Day . Picture:Rob Leeson.

Twins Isobel and Eloise off to school. Primary school-aged children across Australia will make those important steps towards a healthier future by participating in National Walk Safely to School Day . Picture:Rob Leeson.

Children across Queensland are set to put their feet first and journey towards a healthier future this National Walk Safely to School Day

Friday, May 14, marks the 22nd instalment of the event which aims to raise awareness of the health, road safety, transport and environmental benefits walking can provide.

Apart from the physical benefits, regular walking also has a favourable impact on

children’s cognitive and academic performance.

The campaign also encourages primary school-aged children to build walking into their daily

routine, by walking to and from school, not just on the day.

Pedestrian Council of Australia Chairman and CEO Harold Scruby said physical inactivity was a major risk factor for so many chronic diseases that could affect our kids at different stages of their lives, including mental illness, heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

“Primary school aged children across Australia – it’s time to get walking! One in four children in Australia is overweight or obese, and it is expected that numbers will reach one in three by next year,” Mr Scruby said.

“We really need teachers, parents, carers and the community at large to get behind this event

and its objectives. The best exercise for all of us is regular walking. Children require at least 60 minutes of huff and puff physical activity every day.”

If your family cannot walk all the way to school, Mr Scruby suggested parking the car a little way away and walking the last leg to school.

Likewise with public transport, maybe there is scope to get off the bus or train one stop earlier and walk the rest of the way?

By encouraging families to walk more, national Walk Safely to School Day also helps to reduce dangerous traffic congestion around schools.

The campaign also supports the vitally important road safety message.

“Until they are 10, children must always hold the hand of an adult when crossing the road,” Mr Scruby said.

To celebrate the 22nd anniversary, schools are encouraged to host a free healthy breakfast on Friday, May 14, in conjunction with their local supermarket or greengrocer.

Click HERE for Rosemary Stanton’s guide to healthy breakfast.

It is not too late to participate in National Walk Safely to School Day.

Visit HERE for more information about how to get involved.