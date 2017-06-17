BREAKING: Union heavyweight joins Gladstone workers' war

A dispute over Gladstone Power Station's proposed changes to the site's Enterprise Bargaining Agreement continues.

A CONTROVERSIAL union heavyweight will touch down in Gladstone to support workers in their battle against NRG.

The Australian Council Trade Union's new secretary Sally McManus will join workers at a protest outside the Gladstone Power Station on Wednesday morning.

Workers and unions are protesting against proposed changes to their Enterprise Bargaining Agreement.

The peak union body secretary has made headlines throughout the nation since she was elected in the role in March.

She told ABC's 7.30 that it was ok for unions to break "unjust" laws while defending the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union.

The Services Union confirmed Ms McManus will join Wednesday's protest, in a sign the campaign is gaining support from unions across Australia.

It described the protest and ongoing EBA battle as "a fight for the future sustainability of Gladstone".

The protest follows eight months of failed negotiations between unionists and management which is now being guided by the Fair Work Commission.

"The Services Union has been fighting for members and their conditions throughout this bargaining process, and there is a long way still to go," the Services Union wrote on its website.

"The dispute has escalated to the Fair Work Commission, and the parties will be meeting for three days next week, starting on Wednesday."

Earlier this month unions and NRG agreed to a four-week moratorium on the worker's strike and the application to cancel the current EBA.

The Fair Work Commission also announced it would be involved in negotiations from now on.

Unions have criticised the proposed changes to the EBA, claiming it would make it easier for the company to "casualise" the workforce by hiring more contractors.

NRG has refuted these claims, saying there were "no changes to normal wages and benefits" for current employees.