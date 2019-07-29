'Wonderful': High turnout for successful National Tree Day

GROWING AWARENESS: Benjimack Bligh, 11, was hard at work planting one of the 200 trees and shrubs.

GROWING AWARENESS: Benjimack Bligh, 11, was hard at work planting one of the 200 trees and shrubs. Matt Taylor GLA280719TREE

WITHIN the first hour of Gladstone's National Tree Day event yesterday, 200 trees, shrubs and sedges had been planted at Joe Joseph Park.

Conservation Volunteers Australia CQ manager Linda Fahle said there was a "wonderful" turnout, bigger than last year's numbers.

"We have had over 90 people sign in and come down and plant a tree today," Ms Fahle said.

She said it was great to see so many kids and families attend.

Other activities included Creative Recycling Centre's musical instruments, seed pods to take home and grow and the planting of handmade pinwheels.

A Country Arts Practice founder Melissa Peacock said she had been working with Choice Passion Life since the beginning of the month to make the pinwheels with handmade paper and kangaroo seeds embedded inside.

"It's all natural and it's all going to decompose between three to five months," Ms Peacock said.

"Once it's broken down into the environment, kangaroo grass will emerge."

About 30 pinwheels were put in yesterday with another 70 to come in the next six months to Joe Joseph Park.

She said she hoped the idea would spark conversations about environment, creativity, sustainability and conservation of energy.

Gladstone Region Councillor Natalia Muszkat said it was great to see so many children at the event.

"They're going to be our future leaders and it's time that we do understand the power of nature and work with nature," Cr Muszkat said.