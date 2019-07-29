Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GROWING AWARENESS: Benjimack Bligh, 11, was hard at work planting one of the 200 trees and shrubs.
GROWING AWARENESS: Benjimack Bligh, 11, was hard at work planting one of the 200 trees and shrubs. Matt Taylor GLA280719TREE
News

'Wonderful': High turnout for successful National Tree Day

Jessica Perkins
by
29th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITHIN the first hour of Gladstone's National Tree Day event yesterday, 200 trees, shrubs and sedges had been planted at Joe Joseph Park.

Conservation Volunteers Australia CQ manager Linda Fahle said there was a "wonderful" turnout, bigger than last year's numbers.

"We have had over 90 people sign in and come down and plant a tree today," Ms Fahle said.

She said it was great to see so many kids and families attend.

Other activities included Creative Recycling Centre's musical instruments, seed pods to take home and grow and the planting of handmade pinwheels.

A Country Arts Practice founder Melissa Peacock said she had been working with Choice Passion Life since the beginning of the month to make the pinwheels with handmade paper and kangaroo seeds embedded inside.

"It's all natural and it's all going to decompose between three to five months," Ms Peacock said.

"Once it's broken down into the environment, kangaroo grass will emerge."

About 30 pinwheels were put in yesterday with another 70 to come in the next six months to Joe Joseph Park.

She said she hoped the idea would spark conversations about environment, creativity, sustainability and conservation of energy.

Gladstone Region Councillor Natalia Muszkat said it was great to see so many children at the event.

"They're going to be our future leaders and it's time that we do understand the power of nature and work with nature," Cr Muszkat said.

national tree day national tree day gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    premium_icon Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    News Brisbane Roar will return to Gladstone next year, says Cr Burnett

    Police update on mystery Pham death investigation

    premium_icon Police update on mystery Pham death investigation

    Crime The Rocky teenager's body was discovered in a car in Gladstone.

    • 29th Jul 2019 6:30 AM
    VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    premium_icon VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    News This is how you can benefit from becoming a volunteer for VMR

    Hundreds band together for Gladstone's Relay for Life

    premium_icon Hundreds band together for Gladstone's Relay for Life

    News Find out how much the community have raised for Cancer Council